Announcement❗️❗️❗️❗️ Give me shit, give me praise. But can’t say I don’t challenge myself. Can’t wait for this next step in my career… Let’s go pic.twitter.com/1OblBCWq88

With so many mixed martial arts (MMA) veterans making a move to boxing it shouldn’t come as a big surprise to see Darren Till taking the leap as well.

Till, who turned 30 this past December, parted ways with UFC earlier this year to sort some things out including some injections in his knee. The English fighter had lost five out his last six Octagon appearances so something needed to change. Fight fans didn’t know what the future was going to hold for Till after his UFC release, but now they do.

In a social media post early Saturday, Till confirmed rumors that he will be making a move to the boxing ring in 2023. “Gorilla” didn’t reveal his initial opponent, but expects to make a big announcement in the coming weeks.

“I just wanted to do this video as a little announcement just to confirm the rumors,” said Till (shown above). “Yes, they are true. I will be boxing. There’s been a lot of rumors on who I’m going to be boxing. That will be announced in the next few weeks. I’ll have a really big announcement on that.

‘I’ve never turned down a real challenge in my life. I’ve been in the UFC for many years. I’ve fought the best. I’ve beat the best. I’ve been defeated by the best. And that’s it. No f—ks given going into this boxing with the same mentality. Fight at any weight. Anyone. Anywhere. Doesn’t really matter.

“I’m ready to come into this with a f—king massive bang and I can’t wait. Striking is my bread and butter so I’m supremely confident with whoever I’m going to be fighting. In the next few weeks I’ll have a massive announcement and I’m really looking forward to the future.”

It’s unknown at this time who might fit the bill for Till’s first opponent for his boxing debut, but it should end up being a notable name. Till is known for his striking compared to other facets of MMA so he could fare well inside of the boxing ring. That said, “Gorilla” has just one win since 2018 and will have his back against the wall yet again.