Jokes about “the circus is in town” get made all the time in combat sports when you see odd mismatches or exploitative nonsense. Even major promotions like Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) aren’t immune to this phenomenon (see James Toney ... or CM Punk).

In the past few years, this has gotten amped up, with YouTube creators boxing and Power Slap being relentlessly promoted.

No promotion dives head-first into it quite like Full Metal Dojo’s Fight Circus. The main difference — and to this author, what makes it truly enjoyable rather than a train wreck — is that Fight Circus doesn’t take itself seriously. No one is trying to sell you that a professional wrestler is going to beat a trained mixed martial artist (MMA) with a straight face here — you’re more likely to see those same two hypothetical combatants do a stand-up fight where only kicks are allowed.

Did you read the sub-headline before clicking this article and saw Rampage Jackson and Bob Sapp get mentioned? Yea, we’re gonna get to see those two very large men share one giant t-shirt and kickbox two other men also trapped inside their own shared shirt. It’s going to be dumb and hilarious and actually kind of fun to watch, rather than seeing 44-year old tread-worn MMA guys get knocked out yet again in a standup sport.

And it all goes down TONIGHT (Sat., April 1, 2023) live from from Pattaya, Thailand, with a 7 p.m. ET start time on FITE.tv (watch it here). Indeed, it’s Fight Circus 6, “The Rise or Fall of Sloppy Balboa!”

Fight Circus 6 Quick Results:

Rampage Jackson & Bob Sapp vs. Woody and Jon Nutt

Souris Manfredi vs. Sativa & Indica

Steve Banks vs. Petz & The Gang

Grab Driver vs. Win Motocyke

Fernie & Kristina vs. Ping & Ploy (tug of war)

Kushal Vyas vs. Joel Fratello

TBD vs. TBD

Walter John Veale vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Kyoken Tampiyanan vs. Campbell Symes

Peter Haelewyn vs. Bruno Barone

*** Once again, Fite.tv is your streaming home for this event ***

Fight Circus 6 Play-By-Play Updates:

Rampage Jackson & Bob Sapp (a.k.a. TwoPollo RamSapp Creed) vs. Woody & Jon Nutt (a.k.a. Sloppy Balboa) in Siamese Boxing

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULT:

Souris Manfredi vs Sativa & Indica in 2-on-1 MMA

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULT:

Steve Banks vs. Petz & The Gang in 4-on-1 MMA

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULT:

Grab Driver vs. Win Motocyke in “Whitecollar Brawl” (whatever that means)

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULT:

Ring Girl Tug of War

FINAL RESULT:

Kushal Vyas vs. Joel Fratello in “Wheel of Violence”

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

FINAL RESULT: