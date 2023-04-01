It has been nearly five years since Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens first locked horns inside of the Octagon, but the former UFC standouts will collide once more in a boxing match later tonight (Sat., April 1, 2023) at Gamebred Boxing 4 live on UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com from inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Aldo, who is widely regarded as one of the best UFC champions of all time, first met Stephens back in 2018 as a member of the UFC’s featherweight division. The Brazilian legend was coming off back-to-back TKO losses to Max Holloway and desperately needed a win.

In classic Aldo fashion, the veteran rose to the occasion and delivered a memorable performance against “Lil Heathen.” With just over one minute left in the first round Aldo launched a left hook to the body that caught Stephens perfectly. Stephens backed up, fell to the ground, and Aldo rushed in for the finishing touches.

Check out the finish in the above video player.

Aldo and Stephens will meet later tonight in a rematch nearly five years in the making, but this time it will happen inside of the boxing ring. It will be Aldo’s second boxing appearance after scoring a decision win over Emmanuel Zambrano this past February while “Lil Heathen” will be making his official debut.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s Gamebred 4 PPV main card HERE. The UFC Fight Pass/PPV.com “Prelims” kick off at 7 p.m. ET, then main card at 9 p.m. ET.