Anthony Pettis will trade in his MMA gloves to make his professional boxing debut this evening (Sat., April 1, 2023) at Gamebred Boxing 4 live on UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com from inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when “Showtime” matches up against boxing royalty Roy Jones Jr. in the main event.

This will be Pettis’ first trip to the boxing ring while Jones Jr. is competing for the first time since fighting Mike Tyson in an exhibition match back in 2020. It isn’t the greatest matchup on paper, but on a weekend lacking significant UFC action a boxing headliner between Pettis and Jones Jr. seems like a slam dunk.

Ahead of Saturday’s Gamebred 4 boxing card, Pettis and Jones Jr. came together for a final faceoff during Friday’s ceremonial weigh ins. Neither fighter broke eye contact as “Showtime” showed off a bulked-up physique. Check it out in the above video player.

In addition to the headliner, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will make his second trip to the boxing ring when he meets Jeremy Stephens on the main card. Aldo was successful in an exhibition boxing debut this past February when he defeated Emmanuel Zambrano by unanimous decision. Check out Aldo’s staredown with Stephens below:

Face Off entre Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens, esta pelea ya sucedió en MMA en 2018 y ahora será una revancha en boxeo #GamebredBoxing pic.twitter.com/ceHpXVHNzp — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) March 31, 2023

Adding to the mix will be a heavyweight clash between former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort and fellow Brazilian legend Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Belfort returned to the boxing ring in 2021 and ended up stopping Evander Holyfield via TKO in an exhibition match, while Souza is making his professional boxing debut. Their faceoff can be seen below:

Face Off entre Jacaré Souza vs Vitor Belfort, el debut de Jacaré en boxeo,conocido por su buen jiu-jitsu #GamebredBoxing pic.twitter.com/N4r9rA6BUu — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) March 31, 2023

