One of the most interesting fight cards of the year will unfold later tonight (Sat., April 1, 2023) at Gamebred Boxing 4 live on UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com from inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as Anthony Pettis makes his professional boxing debut against legendary pugilist Roy Jones Jr.

In addition to “Showtime” vs. “Superman,” the Gamebred 4 boxing card will feature matchups between former UFC champions and contenders, including Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens and Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. There isn’t a ton of boxing experience on the card, but these are some of the most notable fighters MMA has to offer so it should be fun to say the least. You can bet on Jones-Pettis at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luckily, we’ve compiled all the ways to catch the action so you don’t miss a second of this mashed-up PPV card. Check it out below:

Start Time

Sat., April 1, 2023, from inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UFC Fight Pass , PPV.com main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

, main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT “Jones Jr. vs. Pettis” main event begins around 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Jones Jr. vs. Pettis” PPV main card can be viewed via UFC Fight Pass , PPV.com

, The PPV main card will cost $49.99 for U.S. viewers (pricing varies outside of U.S.)

Television Viewing

“Jones Jr. vs. Pettis” PPV main card can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Mobile Viewing

“Jones Jr. vs. Pettis” PPV main card will be accessible through the UFC Fight Pass app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Main card

Roy Jones Jr. (199.1) vs. Anthony Pettis (198.5)

Vitor Belfort (200.9) vs. Ronaldo Souza (199.9)

Jose Aldo (148) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146.9)

Clarence Booth (TBA) vs. Luis Feliciano (143.5)

Devin Cushing (131.6) vs. Damian David Marciano (130)

Pearl Gonzalez (125.7) vs. Gina Mazany (126.5)

Dillon Cleckler (248.5) vs. Josh Burns (275.4)

Andy Nguyen (120) vs. Bi Nguyen (119.6)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s Gamebred 4 PPV main card HERE. The UFC Fight Pass/PPV.com “Prelims” kick off at 7 p.m. ET, then main card at 9 p.m. ET.