Things weren’t looking all that great for Daniel James after 10 minutes of action against Marcelo Golm in the main event of Bellator 293. But the thing about Heavyweight contenders is that the tide can turn in the blink of an eye.

After getting shut out in the first two rounds as a result of Golm’s grappling, James decided to come out aggressive from the jump in round three. Indeed, “The American Predator” started to let his big fists fly. Though he was not hitting much to start, he wanted to send the message.

During an exchange, James landed a huge uppercut that rocked the Brazilian big man, and had him seeing stars. Smelling blood, James wasted zero time and landed a huge right and then a left hand that dropped Golm like a big sack of potatoes, though he was out before he hit the canvas.

Check out some of the action below:

That is now five straight wins for James, including winning his first two fights under the Bellator banner via devastating knockout. After his win, James called for a title fight against division king, Ryan Bader, but that fight will likely go to Linton Vassell. Nevertheless, James is in prime position to challenge the winner.

