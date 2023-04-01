Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Former UFC Middleweight Markus Perez (14-6 overall, 2-5 UFC) fought some tough opposition in his seven-fight UFC career, most notably coming up short opposite a current Top 10 talent in Dricus du Plessis. At his highest point, the former LFC champion managed to snag a submission win over Anthony Hernandez, who’s also on a bit of tear right now.

Athletes like “Stillknocks” and “Fluffy” are pretty elite competition currently, but the same cannot be said for Perez’s upcoming opponent, Joe Riggs, whom Perez will battle tomorrow (Sat., April 1, 2023) at Gamebred Boxing 4 live on UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com from inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

No disrespect to the former WEC Middleweight champ and UFC Welterweight title challenger, but “Diesel” is 40 years of age and has now lost two of his last three bare knuckle bouts via stoppage. Riggs doesn’t appear to be at the top of his game any longer, but Perez claims to be making much more money to fight him compared to those UFC challenges.

Perez explained to MMA Fighting how the match came together when Jorge Masvidal reached out to him at the gym about fighting knockout artist Paul Daley. Daley withdrew the week of the fight, and Riggs will fill in for him.

“I told him I’m a MMA fighter and I’ll fight anything,” Perez explained. “[Masvidal] said, ‘I’ll offer you this much for a boxing match.’ I was like, ‘What? More than I was making in the UFC? I’m in. Let’s do it.’ It’s good money, but my focus is on beating the guy.”

How much more is more? Perez answered “three times” as much, and he’s targeting another Gamebred Boxing bout in May.

“I’m very competitive in everything I do and I want to win,” Perez continued. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going there to win. Maybe that will open doors for me in MMA as well, sure, but I have to win.”

Insomnia

Charles Oliveira has a remarkable life story.

Do Bronx went from the favela to fortune



(via @CharlesDoBronxs) pic.twitter.com/0R1cJ42vyH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2023

The first animation should be really obvious, but the second is a challenge!

This one blew up more than the first. Anyone know who this is? Front side kick.



I’ll give you a hint: sanda pic.twitter.com/IUkSaDH83J — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) March 31, 2023

Like Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev doesn’t seem to have much sympathy for Alex Perez’s health issues.

This guy is ranked number 6 in my division. I’m sure this isn’t normal

Alex Perez I can retire you fast track, just let me know date of your retirement @alexperezMMA pic.twitter.com/iMThGatiIP — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 31, 2023

Terence Crawford seems to have undergone six months of sprawl training.

If I am elected President I will issue an executive order to get Terence Crawford in the UFC pic.twitter.com/sTFoM3w45r — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) March 31, 2023

Sean Strickland getting after it in boxing sparring:

For the none ig users pic.twitter.com/GqOmRDObYI — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 31, 2023

Michael Johnson may not be at his peak anymore, but “The Menace” has looked pretty sharp in his last three!

Michael Johnson has signed a new 5 fight deal pic.twitter.com/UCa3agKdLE — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 31, 2023

Jake Shields really needs a new hobby outside of Twitter.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Killer Muay Thai highlights:

Kongklai AnnyMuayThai

The main event of ONE Lumpinee tonight.

He boasts a massive array of impressive knockouts.

Let’s see if he adds another too his resume. pic.twitter.com/gFAwqkPR0d — Jamie (@JAMIE92871529) March 31, 2023

If you’re going to act like a jerk by faking the glove touch, you better at least land something significant as a result of your douchebaggery.

That's what happens when ya fake a glove touch!!!#BFL76 pic.twitter.com/tEqx8l4ljn — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 31, 2023

The correct read, but it took a couple tries to get the timing right.

