Midnight Mania! UFC veteran claims Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing paying triple UFC salary

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Hernandez

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Former UFC Middleweight Markus Perez (14-6 overall, 2-5 UFC) fought some tough opposition in his seven-fight UFC career, most notably coming up short opposite a current Top 10 talent in Dricus du Plessis. At his highest point, the former LFC champion managed to snag a submission win over Anthony Hernandez, who’s also on a bit of tear right now.

Athletes like “Stillknocks” and “Fluffy” are pretty elite competition currently, but the same cannot be said for Perez’s upcoming opponent, Joe Riggs, whom Perez will battle tomorrow (Sat., April 1, 2023) at Gamebred Boxing 4 live on UFC Fight Pass, PPV.com from inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

No disrespect to the former WEC Middleweight champ and UFC Welterweight title challenger, but “Diesel” is 40 years of age and has now lost two of his last three bare knuckle bouts via stoppage. Riggs doesn’t appear to be at the top of his game any longer, but Perez claims to be making much more money to fight him compared to those UFC challenges.

Perez explained to MMA Fighting how the match came together when Jorge Masvidal reached out to him at the gym about fighting knockout artist Paul Daley. Daley withdrew the week of the fight, and Riggs will fill in for him.

“I told him I’m a MMA fighter and I’ll fight anything,” Perez explained. “[Masvidal] said, ‘I’ll offer you this much for a boxing match.’ I was like, ‘What? More than I was making in the UFC? I’m in. Let’s do it.’ It’s good money, but my focus is on beating the guy.”

How much more is more? Perez answered “three times” as much, and he’s targeting another Gamebred Boxing bout in May.

“I’m very competitive in everything I do and I want to win,” Perez continued. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going there to win. Maybe that will open doors for me in MMA as well, sure, but I have to win.”

Insomnia

Charles Oliveira has a remarkable life story.

The first animation should be really obvious, but the second is a challenge!

Like Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev doesn’t seem to have much sympathy for Alex Perez’s health issues.

Terence Crawford seems to have undergone six months of sprawl training.

Sean Strickland getting after it in boxing sparring:

Michael Johnson may not be at his peak anymore, but “The Menace” has looked pretty sharp in his last three!

Jake Shields really needs a new hobby outside of Twitter.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Killer Muay Thai highlights:

If you’re going to act like a jerk by faking the glove touch, you better at least land something significant as a result of your douchebaggery.

The correct read, but it took a couple tries to get the timing right.

Random Land

Some sun science!

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 1996

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

