Social media personality and part-time boxer, Logan Paul, played out his current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) contract earlier tonight (Sat., April 1, 2023) at WrestleMania 39 from inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Paul ended up losing a very entertainment bout opposite former WWE champion Seth Rollins.

Paul, who has been busy promoting his PRIME energy drink inside of the Octagon, signed a multi-match deal with WWE back in June 2022 after making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 last April. The contract was good for multiple events heading into 2023, which leads us to tonight’s card in Cali.

While Paul expects to re-sign with WWE because he is a “good employee,” contracts are never a given thing. So even though the social media star intends to continue his wrestling career as a member of the WWE roster his match opposite Rollins at WrestleMania 39 carried a little more significance.

While it may seem as if Paul is doing all of this for publicity or some sort of big payday, the former high school athlete is actually a really good showman inside of the ring. Paul is able to perform a variety of athletic moves and can take a pretty good knock as well. All of his matches up until this point have been very memorable so wrestling fans weren’t expecting anything less on Saturday.

From ziplining into the ring to putting fellow social media star, KSI, through the ringside table, Paul vs. Rollins offered a little bit of everything. In the end, it was Rollins who landed his patented super kick to pin Paul for the win.

Check out the video highlights below: