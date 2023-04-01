Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin nearly came to blows following their 12-round main event heavyweight fight earlier today (Sat., April 1, 2023) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England. Luckily, both teams were in place to keep the heavyweight power punchers from landing anything of note.

Joshua, who was coming off back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, was in desperate need of a win. If the English fighter wanted to remain among the top heavyweight boxers in the sport today he needed to take care of business against a relatively unproven Franklin, especially on home soil.

Fortunately for Joshua and the crowded O2 Arena, the former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion did more than enough over the course of 12 rounds to outlast Franklin and earn the unanimous decision nod.

After the final bell, Joshua and Franklin simply couldn’t stop fighting. There was a brief melee in the corner as both heavyweights tried to get at one another, but their teams and ringside officials eventually calmed the chaos.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

