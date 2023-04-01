Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing returns to pay-per-view (PPV) tonight with a profoundly eclectic lineup, at the top of which sits a clash between the legendary Roy Jones Jr. and former WEC/UFC champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card below. The UFC Fight Pass/PPV.com Prelims kick off at 7 p.m. ET, then main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Two grudge matches bolster the main card, one of which sees Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens run it back after “Scarface’s” infamous body shot and the other of which pits freakshow boxing regular Vitor Belfort against onetime conqueror Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

Other familiar faces dot the lineup, including Pearl Gonzalez, Gina Mazany, Josh Burns, Markus Perez, and Joe Riggs.

Gamebred Boxing 4 Quick Results:

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis

Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns

Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyễn

Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez

Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas

Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell

Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn

Cruiserweight: Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza

Welterweight: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Super Lightweight: Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth

Super Featherweight: Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano

Featherweight: Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany

Heavyweight: Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns

Bantamweight: Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyen

