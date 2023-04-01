Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing returns to pay-per-view (PPV) tonight with a profoundly eclectic lineup, at the top of which sits a clash between the legendary Roy Jones Jr. and former WEC/UFC champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card below. The UFC Fight Pass/PPV.com Prelims kick off at 7 p.m. ET, then main card at 9 p.m. ET.
Two grudge matches bolster the main card, one of which sees Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens run it back after “Scarface’s” infamous body shot and the other of which pits freakshow boxing regular Vitor Belfort against onetime conqueror Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.
Other familiar faces dot the lineup, including Pearl Gonzalez, Gina Mazany, Josh Burns, Markus Perez, and Joe Riggs.
Gamebred Boxing 4 Quick Results:
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Anthony Pettis
Vitor Belfort vs. Ronaldo Souza
Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens
Luis Feliciano vs. Clarence Booth
Devin Cushing vs. Damian David Marciano
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Gina Mazany
Dillon Cleckler vs. Josh Burns
Andy Nguyen vs. Bi Nguyễn
Joe Riggs vs. Markus Perez
Javier Zamarron vs. Roberto Armas
Cade Howell vs. Devante Sewell
Danielle Cohen vs. Danielle Wynn
