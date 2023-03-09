Jon Jones found Daniel Cormier’s reaction to UFC 285 win funny: ‘My man couldn’t even pretend to smile’

Jon Jones feels there might still be some bitterness between himself and Daniel Cormier after all.

Ahead of Jones’ highly anticipated return against Ciryl Gane for Heavyweight gold at UFC 285 this past weekend (March 4, 2023), the now-champion noted how there was nothing but love for his old rival, Cormier. “Bones” defeated his French adversary via a stunningly quick first-round guillotine choke submission (watch highlights), leaving Cormier confused as it happened.

The booth reaction when P4P king @JonnyBones cemented the win pic.twitter.com/CpoSyrkEfN — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2023

Cormier was immediately called out by the mixed martial arts (MMA) community for being bitter because of his past with Jones, who he couldn’t beat in his two attempts. “DC” defended himself shortly after backlash ramped up, stating that he simply couldn’t see from his angle. Jones, however, hasn’t quite bought the defense.

“My man couldn’t even pretend to smile, it was pretty funny,” Jones tweeted. “Asking what happened, an experience former champion and analyst suddenly not being able to identify a guillotine. [relieved emoji]”

The big victory has seemingly set Jones up for a looming showdown with former two-time Heavyweight kingpin, Stipe Miocic, in July 2023 for International Fight Week. Many fans and fighters alike are still saddened by missing out on Jones versus Francis Ngannou, though.

“I highly doubt it, especially after that first performance,” Jones quote tweeted when asked if he feels the Ngannou match up could still be possible. “Like I said the dude left for a reason. Came up with every demand and request in the world. He knew that UFC wasn’t going to bend, he found his way out”

Regardless of what’s next for the all-time great, Jones, he’s ready to go after competing for only two minutes and four seconds in three years.

“Somewhere inside there was this unsatisfying feeling,” Jones quote tweeted when asked if he wished the Gane fight lasted longer. “At the same time I’m glad I got out of there without any injuries. It was what it was, I’m super grateful”

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.