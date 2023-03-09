When is Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler? ‘We don’t have answers yet,’ says UFC boss Dana White

"There's a lot of work still to do on the McGregor and Chandler fight.. we still need to figure out when and what weight class" @danawhite #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QJJGG1t6Dm

Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler ... eventually.

The former lightweight champion, who also held gold at 145 pounds, was loosely attached to the UFC pay-per-view (PPV) card being planned for this super-sized stadium, but it sounds like the promotion is still figuring out how to make it all work.

Partly because of McGregor’s surgically-repaired leg.

“Those guys are ‘55 pounders, but we don’t know what we’re gonna do yet, we’re still working on that, figuring that out,” UFC president Dana White told Pat McAfee. “There’s a lot of work to do on the Conor fight still. They’re gonna fight, when isn’t guaranteed. When, what weight class, what are these guys doing. Conor is filming this season of The Ultimate Fighter but Conor’s still coming back from that shin break. There’s still a lot of questions, and ifs, and we don’t have answers yet.”

Both lightweight and welterweight are on the table.

McGregor and Chandler are currently filming Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and according to White, there’s been a significant amount of shenanigans behind the scenes. Hopefully that same energy carries over to their UFC headliner later this year.

