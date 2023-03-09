‘Leaner’ Jon Jones revamping physique (again) for Stipe Miocic title defense, will look ‘much different’ for UFC 290

Jon Jones is still a work in progress.

Despite steamrolling former interim champion Ciryl Gane, courtesy of a first-round guillotine choke in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, the newly-crowned heavyweight titleholder will go back to the gym and make a few tweaks to his 248-pound physique.

In looks, but not in pounds.

“I learned so much in this first heavyweight fight,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I’ll come back at the same exact weight but much leaner. The hard work I put in over the next few weeks will be obvious, I predict I’ll look much different in my first title defense. Ultimately it’s not about looks, it’s about performance.”

Sorry haters, no more fat jokes.

The 35 year-old Jones will jump out of the frying pan and into the fire when he collides with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic atop the UFC 290 PPV event this July in Las Vegas. The winner could move on to face either Curtis Blaydes or Sergei Pavlovich, depending on what happens at UFC Vegas 71 in April.

