UFC fighter-turned-steroid snitch blows whistle on LeBron James — ‘We have the same drug guy’

LeBron James has some explaining to do.

The NBA star, who recently broke the all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is accused of blood doping; more specifically, using Erythropoietin (EPO) — the same drug that helped disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong capture seven Tour de France titles — to carry him up and down the basketball court for nearly 20 years.

That’s according to former UFC title contender and system gamer Chael Sonnen.

“If the world understood what LeBron did, like other basketball players will hear what Lebron does and go, ‘Oh, but that doesn’t matter.’ If you knew what these performance enhancers did, then you would know why it does matter,” Sonnen told Flagrant podcast. “We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he’s doing. EPO matters, it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters. EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot in the fourth quarter just like you shot in the first quarter. It is the king of performance enhancers.”

Sonnen previously threatened to slap James for his treatment of handicapped children.

Once considered the second-best middleweight in the world, Sonnen retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) back in mid-2019 on the heels of consecutive knockout losses to Fedor Emelianenko and Lyoto Machida under the Bellator MMA banner. Since then, “The American Gangster” has been tattling on other athletes suspected of drug use.

Including the ones who give themselves cancer.