‘Drunk’ Joe Rogan opens comedy club in Austin, gets stoned onstage — ‘You can’t fire me!’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently opened his own comedy club in Austin to help revitalize the downtown scene — and to create a safe space for those entertainers looking for immunity from cancel culture. Rogan will be headlining multiple shows this month at “Comedy Mothership” and tickets are already sold out.

Sounds like opening night set the tone for future acts.

“I’m drunk and on mushrooms in my new club!” Rogan shouted (via Hollywood Reporter). “This is as high as I’ve ever been onstage. I need to connect with this moment. You can’t fire me from my own club, bitch!”

In addition to his “best ever” duties as UFC pay-per-view (PPV) commentator, which does not include international events like the upcoming UFC 286 card in London, Rogan hosts his own “Experience” podcast, which is not only the top show on Spotify, but also the source of his Texas-sized fortune.

“I’m going to go to Texas,” Rogan told his podcast listeners back in summer 2020. “I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere where it’s easy to travel to both places and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom. Also, I think that where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. When you look at the traffic, you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that has accelerated radically over the last decade, I think there are too many people here.”

Rogan will return to the commentary table for UFC 287 on April 8 in Miami.