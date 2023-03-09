Things got a bit crazy in Florida on Wednesday night after Jake Paul ran into Floyd Mayweather and his extensive entourage after a Miami Heat game.

Video footage filmed by someone in Floyd’s entourage and released to TMZ show Paul running away after Mayweather and a large group of followers confront the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The man filming can be heard saying “Are we going to bust him up, guys?”

“Look, he’s running! Jake Paul running champ! Why is he running?” the cameraman says as Paul hightails it out of there.

Shortly after the incident, Paul took to Instagram to comment.

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere,” Paul said. “Out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium. They’re like ‘what’s up, what’s all that talk now!’”

“50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me. I’m out that b—. Floyd, you want to run it one-on-one, no problem. But I’m not dumb. I’m tough. I don’t need to prove my toughness but I’m not f—ing dumb. I’m not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes. Dipped out of that b—.

Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 9, 2023

Paul believes the whole thing stems from a 2021 incident leading up to Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight against his brother Logan Paul. During a press conference face-off, Jake stepped in and stole the hat off Mayweather’s head, instigating a near-brawl.

“I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it?” Paul said in his video response. “Come on, bro.”

From where we’re sitting, the situation looks more like a publicity stunt from Mayweather. “Money” just announced the continuation of his post-retirement exhibition fight tour, with five more fights in five different countries before the end of 2023.

Shiiiid my ass would’ve ran too, if 5+ ppl trying to hop me. What sensible 5’7” person gonna stay there trying to be Batman ‍♂️ https://t.co/E1FAousfKt — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 9, 2023

Unfortunately, it seems like people aren’t as interested in seeing Mayweather fool around in the ring against celebrities and former sparring partners. His last ‘fight’ in February was sparsely attended, calling into question the economics of continuing the endeavor.

According to Floyd Mayweather, he’s getting paid regardless of ticket and pay-per-view sales. And there’s probably no shortage of people with more money than sense willing to book Mayweather. But a little extra attention certainly wouldn’t hurt, and Floyd definitely generated that in Miami last night.