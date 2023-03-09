Live: Bellator 292 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson

Bellator 292 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., March 10, 2023) inside SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., which will kickoff the Lightweight World Grand Prix tournament. In the main event of the evening, division king, Usman Nurmagomedov, will face longtime veteran, Benson Henderson. In the co-main event and first quarterfinal matchup of the tournament, Alexander Shabliy will face Tofiq Musayev. The early weigh-ins will take place today (Thurs., March 9, 2023) at 12 p.m. ET and a ceremonial event — with staredowns, etc. — will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Full Bellator 292 Weigh-In Results:

155 lbs.: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Benson Henderson (154.6)

155 lbs.: Tofiq Musayev (155) vs. Alexander Shabliy (155.4)

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky (237.4) vs. Linton Vassell (239.4)

170 lbs.: Michael Page (170.8) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (170.6)

145 lbs.: Laird Anderson (146) vs. Rogelio Luna (144.8)

185 lbs. Theo Haig (184.2) vs. Adam Wamsley (185)

145 lbs.: Cass Bell (145.2) vs. Josh Hill (136.6)

205 lbs.: Julius Anglickas (205.8) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.8)

145 lbs.: Enrique Barzola (145.2) vs. Erik Perez (145.4)

185 lbs.: Khalid Murtazaliev (186.8)* vs. Tony Johnson (184.8)

*missed weight

