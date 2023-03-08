Floyd Mayweather unveils 2023 ‘heist’ exhibition world tour, brags about guaranteed pay: ‘I’m the most active hustler in boxing’

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing days are far from over.

It’s been five and a half years since Mayweather last boxed professionally, ending his career at a perfect 50-0 after scoring a technical knockout win against Conor McGregor. Despite his pro boxing departure, the 46-year-old living legend has continued to stay active with exhibition matches.

Last month (Feb. 2023) Mayweather competed in his sixth career exhibition boxing match, fighting to a no-decision against Aaron Chalmers in London, England (watch highlights). “Money” revealed earlier today (Weds., March 8, 2023) that the match was just the beginning of his upcoming world tour where he’ll have matches in America, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Germany.

“This is what my 2023 looks like so far…” Mayweather posted on Instagram. “5 exhibitions in 5 countries in 9 months and if any of these exhibitions don’t happen, I still get paid. I’m the most active hustler in boxing, my money is guaranteed.”

Amongst the locations mentioned, Mayweather has already boxed twice in Japan, doing so as recently as Sept. 2022 at Super RIZIN against mixed martial arts (MMA) Featherweight, Mikuru Asakura (watch highlights). Mayweather’s exhibition debut was his other time competing in the country, quickly dispatching of kickboxing star, Tenshin Nasukawa, via first-round technical knockout at RIZIN 14 in Dec. 2018.

None of Mayweather’s five opponents have been revealed as of yet, but the all-time great said after his Asakura win that he isn’t interested in facing former boxers or former world champions. At this point, it’s all about having fun and making money for the arguably best boxer the sport has ever seen, and he isn’t shy to let everyone know it.