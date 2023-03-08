 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC Las Vegas media day video | Yan vs. Dvalishvili

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a LIVE pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC Las Vegas mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in “Sin City.”

The live stream begins promptly at 3 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) departs APEX for a special “Fight Night” extravaganza at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) on ESPN+ featuring a bang-up bantamweight showdown between former champion and No. 2-ranked Petr Yan and No. 3-seeded Merab Dvalishvili. In the UFC Las Vegas co-main event, No. 8-ranked heavyweight hurter Alexander Volkov battles No. 14-ranked Moldovan mauler Alexandr Romanov in a clash of 265-pound contenders.

Here’s the UFC Las Vegas media day lineup:

Participants:

3:00 p.m.: Petr Yan
3:15 p.m.: Ricardo Ramos
3:30 p.m.: Alexander Volkov
3:45 p.m.: Vitor Petrino
4:15 p.m.: Jonathan Martinez
4:30 p.m.: Ryan Spann
4:45 p.m.: Alexandr Romanov
5:00 p.m.: Austin Lingo
5:15 p.m.: Anton Turkalj
5:30 p.m.: Merab Dvaslishvili
5:45 p.m.: Nikita Krylov
6:00 p.m.: Said Nurmagomedov

Lineup subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Las Vegas fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 6 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Las Vegas news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Yan vs. Dvalishvili” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

