Live: UFC Las Vegas media day video | Yan vs. Dvalishvili

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a LIVE pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC Las Vegas mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in “Sin City.”

The live stream begins promptly at 3 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Here’s the UFC Las Vegas media day lineup:

Participants:

3:00 p.m.: Petr Yan

3:15 p.m.: Ricardo Ramos

3:30 p.m.: Alexander Volkov

3:45 p.m.: Vitor Petrino

4:15 p.m.: Jonathan Martinez

4:30 p.m.: Ryan Spann

4:45 p.m.: Alexandr Romanov

5:00 p.m.: Austin Lingo

5:15 p.m.: Anton Turkalj

5:30 p.m.: Merab Dvaslishvili

5:45 p.m.: Nikita Krylov

6:00 p.m.: Said Nurmagomedov

Lineup subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Las Vegas fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 6 p.m. ET.

