Ruthless Jon Jones reveals why Ciryl Gane quickly tapped at UFC 285: ‘I could hear his spine popping’

Ciryl Gane tapped so quickly that most people, including cageside commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan, had no idea what forced “Bon Gamin” to surrender to Jon Jones in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas.

“Bones” knows.

“I locked it up twice,” Jones told Sports Illustrated about his guillotine choke. “The first time, I could hear his spine popping. I gave him a nice chiropractic adjustment. The second time, he didn’t want that same ratchet on his neck, and I put my arm on his neck and choked him out. I didn’t expect it to go that quickly, but that’s what we were looking for, the win and domination.”

Popped spines are the new crushed potato chips.

Disposing of Gane scored Jones the coveted heavyweight crown and “Bones” will likely make his first 265-pound title defense against former division champion Stipe Miocic as part of the UFC 290 extravaganza this July at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

