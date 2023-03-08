UFC star Paddy Pimblett in hot water after ‘Sparta’ kick sends little person flying (Video)

Paddy Pimblett is back in the hot seat.

“The Baddy” is being torched by fans and media after unloading a “Sparta” front kick on little person Kewon Vines, an actor and social media personality who stands just over four feet tall. Vines was at the gym with YouTube sensation Danny Duncan creating more wacky content for Duncan’s millions of fans.

Duncan assures him, “He’s not gonna do it hard, bro,” before Vines goes flying.

As you would expect, the entire gym breaks out into laughter because watching someone with a physical disadvantage get abused is funny, I guess, which is probably why “Wee Man” had such a long career on Jackass. The “Baddy” kick reminded me of that Alistair Overeem video where “Demolition Man” crushes a young girl.

Here’s the full video (gym shenanigans start at 5:03):

I don’t get the humor but then again I’m probably too old.

No word yet on when Pimblett (20-3) is expected to make his Octagon return. The 28 year-old lightweight is currently rehabbing a bum ankle and hasn't seen action since his controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last December.