Jake Paul blames wet dream on limp performance against Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has a new excuse for why he lost his boxing match against Tommy Fury, and it’s definitely our favorite one yet.

Paul was defeated by Fury via split decision on February 26th in Dubai (watch the highlights here). But rather than focus on the close scores or a knockdown he landed in the final round, Jake has been building an extensive list of justifications for the loss.

“I got sick really bad twice in this camp. Injured my arm. So it wasn’t my best performance,” he declared moments after the decision was read. But that ain’t nothing compared to this latest excuse.

“Mom said ‘Jake had a wet dream the night before his fight,’” Logan Paul revealed on his YouTube show Impaulsive. “I sparked up and I said ‘No f—ing way, I had a wet dream the day of the KSI fight!’ Our lives run so parallel.”

“And I know that you had, in boxing terms, been building your batch. So essentially what you do is you don’t release in order to build up that testosterone in your body to make you some angry fighter.”

’I f—ed myself, literally, over,” Jake Paul said. “I don’t even remember [the dream]. I literally woke up in a panic like ‘F—. F— f— f— f—. Because right after you wake up and you jolt out of it and are like ‘Oh my God.’ Because you have two weeks of testosterone built up. And so the reason a wet dream happens is your body needs to release that energy, it knows inside your mind that this is not good. And yeah, I f—ed myself.”

“It makes your legs weak,” Jake continued. “That’s why it’s bad is it makes your legs weak. Because the sperm is stored in your legs and it has something to do with the neurological connection of you doing what you were put on the earth to do, so you become relaxed and oxytocin goes through your body and you get lackadaisical. And then once you start getting hit in the head, if you’ve noticed when fighters get knocked out their legs jump all over the place? That’s because your head and your legs are connected when you’re getting hit.”

“I think it’s one of many reasons [I didn’t feel good].”

“You had just done this thing that wasn’t easy for three weeks to a month, holding your batch in, building your batch in, it isn’t easy,” Logan Paul added. “Then on the day of the f—ing fight, all your progress is destroyed and you’re back to zero. And it isn’t just a little release, by the way. It’s a lot, dude.”

As amusing as this is, the Paul brothers didn’t invent the idea of not having sex before fights. Sure, scientific data actually points the other way towards ejaculation increasing testosterone and aiding recovery. But there’s still lots of guys that subscribe to this mentality. Even UFC legend and G.O.A.T. contender Georges St-Pierre, to a smaller degree.

“I believe the more you do it, the more testosterone there is,” GSP told Men’s Health in an old interview. “So the more you do it, the better it is. The more you evacuate, the better it is. You produce more. I think it will raise your testosterone.”

“Rush” still subscribes to a ‘no-nut’ fight day.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to do it the day of the fight, of course,” he said. “But before, the day before, I don’t think it really matters.”

So watch out during the rematch, Tommy Fury. Jake Paul will be coming into the ring with a full batch — wet dreams permitting — looking for revenge.