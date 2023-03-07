Mark Hunt unloads on ‘worthless cheating steroid rat’ Jon Jones after heavyweight title win at UFC 285

Mark Hunt is not a fan of Jon Jones.

UFC 285 has come and gone, but what has remained the same is that old “Bones” Jones is still pretty damn good at this whole fighting thing. The former two-time Light Heavyweight champion wasted little to no time getting Ciryl Gane down in his Heavyweight debut, submitting his opponent with a guillotine in just four seconds over two minutes (watch highlights).

The win further established Jones as the arguable best fighter of all time, adding a new division’s title to his lengthy resume of title wins and accomplishments. Former UFC Heavyweight title challenger, Hunt, wasn’t impressed in the slightest, however. A strong advocate for keeping mixed martial arts (MMA) clean from performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), Hunt won’t forget about Jones’ past outside of the Octagon, which has included some PED-related issues.

“The @ufc heavyweight champion of the world [world emoji] ladies and gentlemen,” Hunt said on Facebook. “there u have it a cheating steroid rat [rat emoji] who runs into pregnant women and runs off a rat that hides under the octagon for 10 hours hiding from being tested for drugs this is your @ufc heavyweight champion this is the rat u need to look upto this is the rat we promote please be upstanding and raise your glass to a company that has zero credibility [multiple crying laughing emojis] worthless belt worthless champion and even more worthless rip off company [crying laughing emojis] any other sport this loser wouldn’t be here that’s why @ufc have no credibility because they promote this garbage [crying laughing emoji] #getthef—koutofheremen #rodentscondoing thesegrubs #ALIACT #dasseeiiittt share my post so the whole world can see the truth”

Hunt last fought in UFC and MMA in Dec. 2018, dropping a unanimous decision to Justin Willis. The 48-year-old “Super Samoan” has since competed in two boxing matches, going 1-1, winning his most recent appearance in Nov. 2022 by fourth-round technical knockout against Sonny Bill Williams (watch highlights).

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.