UFC 288 PPV announced for May 6 in Newark, Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling agree to headline

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) today announced it will return to Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Sat., May 6, 2023 for the upcoming UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) card, the first time UFC has staged an event at “The Rock” since UFC on ESPN 5: “Covington vs. Lawler” back in summer 2019.

“I am thrilled to bring another massive pay-per-view to Newark,” UFC President Dana White said. “UFC has a long history with New Jersey, which has played host to many huge fights in the past. I can’t wait to rock Prudential Center with another world-class UFC event.”

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently told his YouTube followers that his next 135-pound title defense would come against former division kingpin Henry Cejudo as part of the UFC 288 fight card; however, the promotion’s release on Tues. made no mention of their pending battle.

Is Cejudo waffling?

Facts! The turd isn’t making up his mind. Be ready my guy. This is the fight the fans really wanted to see anyway. https://t.co/NiyySrxK5E — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2023

Top contender “Sugar” Sean O’Malley is currently ranked No. 1 at bantamweight.

Here’s the current UFC 288 fight card and PPV lineup:

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

145 lbs.: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce

145 lbs.: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

205 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

185 lbs.: Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan

125 lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

170 lbs.: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

135 lbs.: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

“Newark is a vibrant city accustomed to hosting mega events that help showcase our vitality, diversity, and zest for the best the world has to offer,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said. “We open our arms to UFC’s astounding athletes and the thousands of fans in attendance who will experience how robust our city is in entertainment and the arts. Millions of TV households worldwide will also be ringside for this sports extravaganza and come away knowing that the City of Newark is itself a worthy destination.”

UFC 288 tickets go on sale Fri., March 17 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.