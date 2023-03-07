Mystic Eagle? Khabib warned Ciryl Gane he needed Dagestani wrestling to win UFC title (Video)

Ciryl Gane had two opportunities to become undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and both times “Bon Gamin” came up short because of his inability to wrestle. His first loss came against former division champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 back in early 2022 and “The Predator” — a knockout artist by trade — is by no means an accomplished wrestler.

That’s why former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov invited Gane to train in Dagestan among some of the nation’s top wrestlers.

“Ciryl Gane come to Dagestan brother. You have to come to Dagestan, stay there one and a half, two years, learn about wrestling,” Nurmagomedov said. “He’s still young for heavyweight. He have to come Dagestan, stay there, learn how to wrestle, learn how to defend because France ... where is France and where is wrestling? It’s like big difference. We have a lot of heavyweights who can wrestle with him.”

Gane passed on the invitation and insisted he was not afraid of getting out-wrestled by Jon Jones in his second heavyweight title fight at UFC 285, then got out-wrestled and submitted by “Bones” in roughly two minutes (watch the highlights here).

Sounds like “Mystic Eagle” was right.

“He has to learn wrestling and after a couple years he can become champion because his last fight show his weakness,” Nurmagomedov continued. “He have to learn how to wrestle. This is just advice from me. I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, forget about your coaches and come.’ No, bring your coaches, come to Dagestan, we can talk. I can arrange for you everything that you want.”

The undefeated Nurmagomedov, one of the most dominant fighters in the history of the lightweight division, retired from combat sports back in late 2020.