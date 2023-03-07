Video: Michael Chandler caught scheming with Nate Diaz on how to beat Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler dodged a bullet.

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz typically lands at least one Stockton slap per appearance, but it seems Chandler and Diaz were all smiles at the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Las Vegas.

Was Diaz giving Chandler tips on how to beat Conor McGregor?

“Well ... maybe,” Chandler told Inside Fighting. “He said, ‘don’t you go winning because we’re gonna do something.’ We’ll see what happens.”

Chandler is coaching opposite McGregor for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 and will collide with “Notorious” atop a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) card later this year.

“I finish him in the second round,” Chandler continued. “That’s a ‘Mystic Mike’ prediction.”

As for Diaz, who holds a submission win over McGregor, he parted ways with UFC late last year but has yet to announce his next move. In the interim, he’ll likely be focusing his attention on his newly-created “Real Fight” promotion in Stockton.