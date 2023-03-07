Shocking! Watch Israel Adesanya’s real-time reaction to Jon Jones ‘impressive’ win at UFC 285 (Video)

It would be understandable if Israel Adesanya didn’t have anything nice to say about Jon Jones, especially when you consider how many times they trolled one another on social media. But even “The Last Stylebender” was impressed by the former light heavyweight champion’s title-winning performance at UFC 285 last weekend in Las Vegas.

“Oh, what the f*ck?” Adesanya said during the submission finish. “Yo, what did he do? That was so subtle. He might have just used his chest on him or something. Wow. Pressure on the head. I wanted more, but f*ck, that’s impressive. I did say if Gane got it done, it would be f*cking shocking But that, the way (Jones) did it, easily, that was shocking.”

Adesanya has suffered two losses inside the Octagon but hopes to avenge his most recent defeat when he rematches Alex Pereira in the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) main event next month in Miami. As for Jones, he’ll be defending his heavyweight crown against former champion Stipe Miocic atop the UFC 290 card this July in Las Vegas.