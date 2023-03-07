He’s back! Jon Jones reclaims top pound-for-pound spot in latest UFC rankings update

All that arguing we did over Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev after UFC 284 last month in Perth was all for nothing since former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones — who is now the heavyweight titleholder after disposing of Ciryl Gane — trumped them both and claimed the top pound-for-pound spot in the latest UFC rankings update. “Bones” submitted “Bon Gamin” at UFC 285 to become the eighth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two separate divisions and is expected to make his first title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 290 in July.

Elsewhere on the charts, former women’s 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko coughed up her ranking to Alexa Grasso at both pound-for-pound and flyweight after a shocking upset loss in the UFC 285 co-main event last weekend in Las Vegas. In addition, welterweight phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov and streaking middleweight prospect Dricus Du Plessis both climbed to No. 6 in their respective divisions following big wins at UFC 285.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones +8

2. Alexander Volkanovski -1

3. Islam Makhachev -1

4. Leon Edwards -1

5. Kamaru Usman -1

6. Israel Adesanya -1

7. Alex Pereira -1

8. Aljamain Sterling -1

9. Charles Oliveira -1

10. Brandon Moreno -1

11. Jiri Prochazka

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Jamahal Hill

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Max Holloway

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Brandon Royval

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Alex Perez

7. Amir Albazi

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. David Dvorak

11. Tim Elliott

12. Muhammad Mokaev

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Tyson Nam

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Sean O’Malley

2. Petr Yan

3. Merab Dvalishvili

4. Marlon Vera

5. Cory Sandhagen

6. Rob Font

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Song Yadong

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Ricky Simon

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Adrian Yanez +1

13. Chris Gutierrez -1

14. Said Nurmagomedov

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Josh Emmett

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Ilia Topuria

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Drew Dober

15. Grant Dawson

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Belal Muhammed

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov +3

7. Stephen Thompson -1

8. Geoff Neal -1

9. Sean Brady -1

10. Vicente Luque -1

11. Jorge Masvidal

12. Neil Magny

13. Michael Chiesa -1

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Paulo Costa +1

6. Dricus Du Plessis +4

7. Sean Strickland

8. Derek Brunson -3

9. Roman Dolidze -1

10. Jack Hermansson -1

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Brendan Allen

13. Andre Muniz

14. Chris Curtis

15. Kelvin Gastelum

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Ryan Spann

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Paul Craig

11. Dominick Reyes

12. Jim Crute

13. (T) Khalil Rountree

13. (T) Dustin Jacoby

15. Azamat Murzakanov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. (T) Ciryl Gane

1. (T) Stipe Miocic +1

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tai Tuivasa

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Serghei Spivac

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Chris Daukaus

13. Jailton Almeida +1

14. Alexandr Romanov -1

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Alexa Grasso *NR

3. Valentina Shevchenko -1

4. Weili Zhang -1

5. Rose Namajunas -1

6. Julianna Pena -1

7. Carla Esparza -1

8. Jessica Andrade -1

9. Erin Blanchfield -1

10. Amanda Lemos -1

11. Manon Fiorot

12. Taila Santos -2

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Marina Rodriguez -2

15. Holly Holm -1

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Marina Rodriguez

6. Yan Xiaonan

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Tecia Torres

9. Virna Jandiroba +1

10. Michelle Waterson +1

11. Amanda Ribas -2

12. Tatiana Suarez +1

13. Angela Hill -1

14. Luana Pinheiro

15. Tabatha Ricci *NR

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko -1

2. Manon Fiorot -1

3. Talia Santos -1

4. Erin Blanchfield -1

5. Jessica Andrade -1

6. Katlyn Chookagian -1

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Jennifer Maia +1

9. Amanda Ribas *NR

10. Viviane Araújo -2

11. Andrea Lee -1

12. Casey O’Neill -1

13. Maycee Barber -1

14. Tracy Cortez -1

15. Cynthia Calvillo -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. (T) Holly Holm

3. (T) Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Mayra Bueno Silva +2

11. Miesha Tate -1

12. Julia Avila -1

13. Norma Dumont

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the bantamweight division, following the UFC Las Vegas: “Yan vs. Dvalishvili” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this Sat. night (March 11, 2023) from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.