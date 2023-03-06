News flash! Stipe Miocic informs condescending Jon Jones he’s ‘been a fireman the whole time’ he’s been in UFC

Stipe Miocic is ready to hand Jon Jones his first career loss.

The Heavyweight landscape seemingly had a road map all laid out before UFC 285 even got underway. Now the champion of his new division, Jones made it clear beforehand that he’d fight and defeat Ciryl Gane this past weekend (March 4, 2023) then he wanted to face the former two-time champion and arguable divisional best ever, Miocic.

Jones’ first-round guillotine of Gane (watch highlights) appears to have set things up flawlessly for the encounter to go down during International Fight Week in July 2023. UFC President, Dana White, says it’s on, Jones and Miocic want it, and Jones already warned Miocic to dedicate himself entirely to mixed martial arts (MMA) and “take time off” from firefighting if he hopes to beat him.

“I think everyone tries to say that and they realize they’re in a world of hurt when it’s not happening the way they want,” Miocic responded to Jones on The MMA Hour. “I don’t know if he knows this, but I’ve been a fireman the whole time I’ve been in my career in the UFC. But whatever, that’s none of my business. I don’t really care.”

Like Jones was for Gane, it will be Miocic who returns from a lengthy layoff in his next appearance. The proud Ohioan last stepped foot in the Octagon, dropping his title to Francis Ngannou in their March 2021 rematch.

Miocic enjoyed UFC 285, sitting in the front row, and expected to see a back-and-forth affair. Ultimately, Jones’ wrestling spelled the end before the action even got going.

“I thought I was going with Ciryl in the beginning of the week, but the more I talked about it with other people, the more I thought about it, I thought it was more even,” Miocic said. “I just said if Ciryl keeps it on the feet, he picks him apart, him all day. It’s still going to be a great fight, but I thought if Jon used his wrestling it’s going to be a long night for Ciryl. I was not ready for that. I thought it was going to be a big war for five rounds, but I was definitely wrong. Good for Jon.”

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.