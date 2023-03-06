Valentina Shevchenko breaks silence after UFC 285 title loss, ‘ready to start all over’

Valentina Shevchenko is no longer Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight champion.

UFC 285 provided many memorable moments this past weekend (March 4, 2023). In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso entered her first career title fight as a sizeable underdog and walked out as the new titleholder.

Mexico’s first female UFC champion, Grasso, scored a stunning fourth-round face crank submission (watch highlights) against Shevchenko. The loss was “The Bullet’s” first in the 125-pound division, snapping a nine-fight winning streak dating back to her Bantamweight title tilt rematch with Amanda Nunes in Sept. 2017.

“Thank you everyone for the support!” Shevchenko tweeted. “Truly appreciate all of you ! [heart emoji]. In good and bad thank you for being with me [fist emoji]. Difficult times built strong people [fist emoji]. Martial Arts is my LIFE and I will be back for immediate rematch stronger than ever [fist emoji].

“Fight doesn’t forget any mistake!” she added. “Especially it feels frustrating when you was dominating all the fight. No excuses , only hard work ! Ready to start all over [fist emoji]. Love you all [heart emoji].”

Shevchenko (23-4) successfully defended her title seven consecutive times before succumbing to Grasso. Typically in these situations, long-reigning champions receive instant rematches from the promotion and both fighters have already expressed their interest in making that a reality.

The win continued Grasso’s perfect stretch at Flyweight after starting her career at 115 pounds in 2012. Known for her sharp and technical boxing abilities, Grasso’s submission of Shevchenko was only the second in her 19-fight career (16-3 record). The new champion will look to extend her winning streak to six straight in her first title defense, whenever that may be.

