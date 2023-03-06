Is JACKED Jake Gyllenhaal on steroids? ‘I don’t think he’s been USADA tested’

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal is currently filming the Road House remake — originally intended for ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey — alongside former two-division champion Conor McGregor. And since the world’s preeminent combat sports promotion is owned by Endeavor, where super agent Ari Emanuel has the last word, Gyllenhaal and Co. were given real estate at the UFC 285 weigh ins, as well as the actual Octagon on fight night.

Check out videos of those performances here and here.

“It went pretty smooth considering I don’t really like doing stuff like that,” White said at the UFC 285 post-fight press conference. “So, it went pretty smooth. That’s about as much acting as I wanna do, ever. Joel Silver is the producer on this thing and he has a great relationship with us and obviously, with Ari Emanuel and you know, Conor is one of the big characters in the movie so we made it pretty easy for them.”

And what about Gyllenhaal’s jarring physical transformation?

“Listen, what can I say? He looks good,” White admitted. “I don’t think he’s been USADA tested but he looks great.”

When asked if he was sipping Paulo Costa’s “secret juice,” White replied “possibly” with a laugh.

Here’s another look:

Road House is scheduled to be released by Amazon Studios in early 2024.