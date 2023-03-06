Yo mama! Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling separated during backstage altercation at UFC 285 (Video)

Things are heating up between Cejudo and Sterling backstage at #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/Nr3hAX6XiR

Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling had to be separated after a backstage altercation at the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Las Vegas, roughly two months in front of their UFC 288 bantamweight championship showdown on May 6 at a location to be announced.

“May 6, I’m going to bury your ass,” Cejudo shouted. “May 6, I’m going to bury you — corny ass.”

“I’m going to make you my little b*tch,” Sterling fired back.

Cejudo ended the confrontation by shouting, “Yo mama!”

“Triple C” is probably too young to remember the Snap battles on Uptown Comedy Club back in the early nineties but the rules of playing the dozens were simple: If you tell a wack snap, you gotta go.

Is it too much to ask them both to remain in hiding until May 6?

The winner of Cejudo vs. Sterling will be crowned undisputed 135-pound champion and is expected to make their first title defense against No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, who is concentrating on his grappling while the “dorks” settle their beef.

