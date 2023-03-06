One Dollar Baller! Fan wins $470,000 off $1 UFC 285 parlays

Gambling on the fights can be fun, but it can also be a headache given how often things go completely sideways in the UFC. But on Saturday night, everything went perfectly for one fan who pulled off the parlay of a lifetime to win nearly half a million bucks from Draftkings Sportsbook.

Andrew Collins played two very specific $1 parlays for UFC 285 and won them both, winning nearly $475,000 in the process. Here’s how his plays broke down:

Parlay 1: Du Plessis via KO/TKO in R2, Garbrandt via DEC, Bo Nickal via Sub in R1, Rakhmonov via Sub in R3, Grasso via Sub in R4, and Jones via Sub.

Wager? $1 at +39,947,171. Paid: $399,472.71

Parlay 2: Du Plessis via KO/TKO in R2, Garbrandt via DEC, Bo Nickal via Sub in R1, Rakhmonov via Sub in R3, Grasso via Sub in R4

Wager: $1 at +7,263,040. Paid: $72,631.40

According to Collins, he regularly plays several $1 parlays on UFC events and lost two other UFC 285 parlays because Viviane Araujo fell to Amanda Ribas in the prelims. His total takeaway from UFC 285 after taxes? $349,000.

They took out about $120k in taxes pic.twitter.com/1lBNYpVGpG — Andrew Collins (@ACTHEHULK) March 5, 2023

All this was confirmed by The MMA Hour producer Conner Burks, who reached out to Draftkings Sportsbooks to corroborate the bets.

This certainly places Collins above Drake in our books. “Champagne Papi” placed two $250,000 bets on Jon Jones: one for Jones to win via KO/TKO, and the other to win via submission. The submission bet paid out at +580, and Drake walked away with $1.7 million (minus the $250,000 he lost on the KO/TKO bet, of course).

But Drake is a multi-millionaire, and the money he bets with on Stake may just be part of a sponsorship deal. He loses millions as often as he wins them. Easy come, easy go. Andrew Collins is betting his hard earned money one dollar at a time, and he just made a cool half million tapping into the Matrix and calling six fights perfectly. Sir, we salute you.