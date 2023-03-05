Video: Fan tries to fight Ian Garry in parking lot after UFC 285

Ian Garry just had one of the best nights of his career at UFC 285. He survived some early adversity against Song Kenan, turned things around, battered Kenan badly, and then finished his opponent with a blitz late in the third round.

The win earned him a $50,000 performance bonus and a lot of praise from fans and fellow fighters. Garry celebrated by suiting up into a tux for his post-fight interviews, and he couldn’t look happier.

It’s fortunate that he was in a good mood — that may have saved some random person from getting an ass whupping after the event. Video footage shared by Betr Combat shows Garry in a parking garage trying to diffuse a situation with an irate fan.

“Relax, relax!” Garry can be heard saying at an aggressive man who appears to be trying to fight him.

“I’m a fighter too dog, I do this!” the man replies.

Adding to the chaos, a tiny old lady totters between them to wave the random idiot off. One bystander looks at the cameraman filming with a smile on his face, clearly hoping this guy f—ing around gets to find out.

Fan tries to fight Ian Garry outside UFC 285 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/glc6TcM1kK — betr ⚡️Combat (@betrcombat) March 5, 2023

Maybe this gentleman didn’t see what Garry did to Song Kenan’s face over three rounds earlier that night? You can watch the highlights here. Garry also posted a picture of his handiwork after the bout.

“When you sign a contract against me, I take it personally,” he wrote. “My mission is to let you know you made a bad decision.”

The win was Garry’s fourth in a row, and his first finish since his UFC debut in November 2021. It was nice to see “The Future” put his foot on the gas at the end of the bout to finish Kenan off.

If there’s been any criticism of Garry, it’s that he’s played it a bit safe in has last few contests. Lo and behold, when he shifted into next gear at the end of his fight with Song Kenan, he earned the TKO win.

We didn’t get to see what happened in the end between this random dude and Garry, but we have to assume cooler heads prevailed. If they hadn’t, the resulting violence would already be making it’s way across the media via police reports.