Cody Garbrandt injured his neck the morning of UFC 285

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Cody Garbrandt battled a neck injury on the day of UFC 285.

With his back firmly against the wall, former Bantamweight champion Garbrandt picked up his first win in two years last night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada when he defeated Trevin Jones via unanimous decision.

It turns out that “No Love” was battling more than Jones in the octagon. During his post-fight interview, Garbrandt revealed that he injured his neck the morning of UFC 285, which caused his arm to go numb before and during his fight.

“This morning, I had so many things that were just trying to block and not make me get to the octagon,” Garbrandt told the media. “I ended up injuring my neck and had a nerve block put in my neck last week. Man, [during] my last takedown in my warm-up this morning, I ended up slamming my neck, causing a huge stinger, losing full range of motion of my left arm. And I was like, you know what, there’s never going to be an ideal situation.”

During his fight, when he landed a takedown, he got another stinger in his neck, causing his arm to go numb.

“I mean, my arm and neck are still [bad]. In one of the takedowns I got, I ended up getting a really bad stinger. He almost got me in a guillotine, but I fought out of it. But my arm was completely dead,” Garbrandt said.

It was a much-needed win for the former champion, who is now 2-5 in his last seven.

With a new gym and team, “No Love” believes he can still make another run at the gold but will take a more calculated approach.

