Dana White Confirms Jon Jones is ‘definitely’ fighting Stipe Miocic next

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - The next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight title fight is confirmed.

Jon Jones is once again a UFC champion, as he finished Ciryl Gane in the first round last night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 to become Heavyweight champion (Highlights!), picking up a Performance of the Night bonus as well.

Prior to UFC 285, the last time Jones picked up a first-round finish was in 2013 when he finished Chael Sonnen at UFC 159.

Earlier in the week, former Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic revealed to Daniel Cormier that he had the next shot at Jones. On Saturday, UFC president Dana White confirmed the matchup during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference (Watch).

"I don't know when, but he's definitely fighting Stipe," White told the media when asked if International Fight Week was the plan.

Jones is all for fighting Miocic and called him out after his in-cage interview.

"You want to see me beat up Stipe? One thing I know about the UFC is we give the fans what they want to see. Stipe Miocic, I hope you're training, my guy. You're the greatest heavyweight of all time, and that's what I want. I want you real bad," Jones told Joe Rogan.

Stipe’s reaction to Jon Jones’ call out at UFC 285 pic.twitter.com/TuM3Lp2Sar — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 5, 2023

Miocic has not fought since suffering a first-round knockout to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 (watch).

