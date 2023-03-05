 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jon Jones responds to Francis Ngannou: ‘All that muscle with a big ass p—y’

By AlexBehunin
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Jon Jones has responded to Francis Ngannou's tweet.

After three years away from the octagon, Jones won the Heavyweight title last night (Sat., March 4, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, by submitting Ciryl Gane in less than three minutes with a guillotine choke and picked up a Performance of the Night bonus. (Watch highlights!)

Minutes after winning the title, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion and current free agent Ngannou tweeted at Jones, saying he was the true champion.

"Good job Jonny Boy. Sincerely, The heavyweight king," Ngannou wrote on Twitter.

During the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Jones clapped back at Ngannou with an NSFW response.

"Francis is a big ol' p—y," Jones told the media. "I love that quote. I love it. All that muscle with a big ass p—y. Excuse me; I'm so sorry."

Unfortunately, according to UFC President Dana White, Jones vs. Ngannou will never happen.

The promotion went to great lengths to book the fight; however, the fight fizzled several times due to Jones wanting "Deontay Wilder money" in 2020 and then Ngannou leaving this year (2023) due to contract disputes.

However, Jones will fight former Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic later this year, presumably at UFC 290 during International Fight Week, which will be billed as the Light Heavyweight Greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) against the Heavyweight G.O.A.T.

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.

