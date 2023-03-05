UFC 285 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Jones vs. Gane’ last night

UFC 285 blew the roof off T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, last night (Sat., March 4, 2023) in what truly was an action-packed night of fights. In the main event of the evening, Jon Jones sliced through Ciryl Gane like a hot knife through butter to win the vacant Heavyweight title in a little more than two minutes (highlights). The co-headlining act was just as impressive — Alexa Grasso stunned Valentina Shevchenko, submitting her in the fourth round to become the new women’s Flyweight champion (see it here).

Biggest Winner: Jon Jones

Jones proved that three years off and a new weight class was nothing but another night at the office and business as usual after he steamrolled Gane in the first round, forcing him to tap with an air-tight guillotine choke. And he did it rather effortlessly, proving that he is without a shadow of a doubt the greatest fighter the sport has ever seen. Now that “Bones” has his first fight at 265 pounds out of the way and the title around his waist, he will go into his next fight with even more confidence, and rightfully so. Stipe Miocic is waiting in the wings — possibly in July — but Jones will enjoy his latest conquest for the next few months now that he’s once again sitting at the top of the game. The legend of “Bones” keeps on growing and you get the feeling that this is just the beginning of another dominant title reign.

Runner Up: Alexa Grasso

Grasso did the unthinkable, ending Shevchenko’s lengthy and dominant run atop UFC’s women’s Flyweight division by forcing her to tap to an air-tight rear-naked choke, becoming only the second woman to stop “Bullet.” What really impressed the masses was that Grasso forced Shevchenko to wrestle after getting a few clean licks in on the feet. In the end, Grasso was able to capitalize on a small window the former champ left open to take her back and sink in the submission. That is now five straight wins for the new champion, who joins Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez as three Mexican-born champions crowned in as many months by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

Biggest Loser: Ciryl Gane

Jones predicted that the fight would be a mismatch in his favor and that he’d run right through “Bon Gamin,” and he backed up his words by taking out the hulking Frenchman early in round one. And to say it was one of Gane’s worst offensive outputs for as long as the fight lasted is an understatement. He started things off with a low blow eight seconds into the fight, and when he was taken down by “Bones,” things went south in a hurry. He did escape Jones’ first choke attempt only to tap after “Bones” sunk in the guillotine choke a few moments later. Obvious credit has to be given to the new 265-pound champion for imposing his dominance, but I really expected a lot more from Gane in such a big fight. He will now be forced to go back to the drawing board and hope he gets a few impressive wins to climb back into the championship mix.

