 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Too freakin’ easy!’ Twitter reacts to Jon Jones running through Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones’ return lasted just over two minutes as the former light heavyweight kingpin took the UFC heavyweight title with ease against Ciryl Gane.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 285: Jones v Gane Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jon Jones is back, and he’s back with a vengeance.

There were big questions on which Jon Jones we’d see at UFC 285: the beast who dominated the light heavyweight division for years, or the lackadaisical “Bones” who plodded through his last three decision wins. The Jones we saw on Saturday night in Las Vegas was re-energized and on a mission: he took Ciryl Gane down with ease and submitted him just two minutes into their much-hyped heavyweight title fight.

Gane didn’t do much other than kick Jones in the groin. After that he was quickly grounded and pressed up against the cage. Jones pushed his opponent into the fence and mounted him. He cinched up a guillotine choke and tapped “Bon Gamin.”

It was extremely impressive ... and almost anti-climactic. The general response from the Twitter community (including UFC fighters watching with interest) was that things ended before they even got started. That didn’t stop them from proclaiming Jones the G.O.A.T. once more.

Take a look at all the discourse from Jones’ quick win over Ciryl Gane.

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 285 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Jones vs. Gane

View all 48 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania