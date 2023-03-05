‘Too freakin’ easy!’ Twitter reacts to Jon Jones running through Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Jon Jones is back, and he’s back with a vengeance.

There were big questions on which Jon Jones we’d see at UFC 285: the beast who dominated the light heavyweight division for years, or the lackadaisical “Bones” who plodded through his last three decision wins. The Jones we saw on Saturday night in Las Vegas was re-energized and on a mission: he took Ciryl Gane down with ease and submitted him just two minutes into their much-hyped heavyweight title fight.

Gane didn’t do much other than kick Jones in the groin. After that he was quickly grounded and pressed up against the cage. Jones pushed his opponent into the fence and mounted him. He cinched up a guillotine choke and tapped “Bon Gamin.”

It was extremely impressive ... and almost anti-climactic. The general response from the Twitter community (including UFC fighters watching with interest) was that things ended before they even got started. That didn’t stop them from proclaiming Jones the G.O.A.T. once more.

Take a look at all the discourse from Jones’ quick win over Ciryl Gane.

Ohhhh shitttt. He had a flag!! All ufc fighters knows what im talking about lmfao — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) March 5, 2023

Ready to watch @JonnyBones go to work!! It’s about to go down!! #ufc285 — Roy Jones Jr. (@RealRoyJonesJr) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones out to "God Gave Me Style" by 50 Cent into "The Champ is Here" by Jadakiss



Ciryl Gane out to "Zoo" by Kaaris#UFC285 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 5, 2023

The tape on the toe is gonna go. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 5, 2023

There was some debate going on with the commission and cutmen prior to Jon Jones' cage entrance. He was wearing some tape on his left foot, which they partially removed. #UFC285 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones just ran through Ciryl Gane. What an absolute monster. Jones is the new heavyweight champion. #UFC285 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 5, 2023

What was that haha #UFC285 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 5, 2023

You will NEVER convince me that Gane has EVER set foot on a wrestling mat...

Turns out Jon Jones is still Jon Jones. #UFC285 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023

That was...underwhelming? What a weird quick finish! #UFC285 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) March 5, 2023

What did I just watch? #UFC285 — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 5, 2023

Wow that was to easy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 5, 2023

Not fun but it’s a finish — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) March 5, 2023

I don’t think people understand how crazy that was… Jon hadn’t finished a fight in 5 years and he just tapped Cyril Gane in like 3 minutes… — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) March 5, 2023

Jones is currently GOAT and it can’t be argued #UFC285 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 5, 2023

— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) March 5, 2023

Wow that was too freaking easy. Man Gane tapped so fast. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023

What. The. Fuck. Like that??? What?? — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 5, 2023

What the fuck was that? What is MMA? — Martian MMA (@UFO_UFC) March 5, 2023

That wasn't even competitive. Easy work for Jones. GOAT status! #UFC285 — Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) March 5, 2023

Jones was struggling to take down Thiago Santos two fights ago and Gane put up less resistance than that. Literally the one area he couldn't afford to give up the obvious advantage Jones has and he rolled out the red carpet. — Mookie Alexander, Unofficially (@mookiealexander) March 5, 2023

Everybody is surprised right now and feeling pretty unfulfilled. Jones vs Gane was truly the premature ejaculation of title fights. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones is unbeaten in 19 straight fights. He is 15-0 in UFC title fights. 15-0! The GOAT debate is dead and buried. #UFC285 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 5, 2023

