HE’S BACK!

Former Light Heavyweight menace, Jon Jones, has transformed into a 248-pound monster, angling to add to his unrivaled mixed martial arts (MMA) legacy as a two-division champion when he tangles with former interim Heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, in a blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) showdown for the vacant (and undisputed) Heavyweight belt.

Indeed, UFC 285, which takes place tonight (Sat., March 4, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a homecoming of sorts for “Bones,” who sat on the sidelines for more than three years getting huge and fighting for more money.

He got both. And now he wants more.

Standing in his way is Gane, a fleet-footed French striker who boasts impressive knockouts over established, hard-hitting Heavyweight opposition such as Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos, among others. Will Jones make a statement and further his ridiculous legacy or will Gane become the first man to legitimately defeat Jones?

As it turned out, Jones made it look easy. It took very little time for “Bones” to ascend to his Heavyweight throne, easily destroying Gane on the canvas.

Round One:

The fight begins with an immediate cup check! Jones comes up the center with straight punches on the restart. Jones pressures, and he ducks a punch to score his first takedown of the fight. Gane works his way to the fence and tries to wall-walk, but Jones jumps mount in response. He starts hunting the neck, and moments later, Gane is tapping! That’s it! Jones lived up to his word and made it look EASY!

Final result: Jones defeats Gane via first-round guillotine

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.