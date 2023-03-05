 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon Jones strangles Ciryl Gane, becomes Heavyweight champion in effortless win | UFC 285

By Andrew Richardson and Thomas Myers Updated
/ new

HE’S BACK!

Former Light Heavyweight menace, Jon Jones, has transformed into a 248-pound monster, angling to add to his unrivaled mixed martial arts (MMA) legacy as a two-division champion when he tangles with former interim Heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, in a blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) showdown for the vacant (and undisputed) Heavyweight belt.

Indeed, UFC 285, which takes place tonight (Sat., March 4, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a homecoming of sorts for “Bones,” who sat on the sidelines for more than three years getting huge and fighting for more money.

He got both. And now he wants more.

Standing in his way is Gane, a fleet-footed French striker who boasts impressive knockouts over established, hard-hitting Heavyweight opposition such as Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos, among others. Will Jones make a statement and further his ridiculous legacy or will Gane become the first man to legitimately defeat Jones?

As it turned out, Jones made it look easy. It took very little time for “Bones” to ascend to his Heavyweight throne, easily destroying Gane on the canvas.

LIVE! Watch UFC 285 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, with one of the biggest fights in its history as No. 1-ranked Heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane, and former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, collide in a “super” fight for the vacant undisputed Heavyweight title. In UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, women’s Flyweight roost-ruler, Valentina Shevchenko — UFC’s current longest-reigning champion — defends her 125-pound title against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Round One:

The fight begins with an immediate cup check! Jones comes up the center with straight punches on the restart. Jones pressures, and he ducks a punch to score his first takedown of the fight. Gane works his way to the fence and tries to wall-walk, but Jones jumps mount in response. He starts hunting the neck, and moments later, Gane is tapping! That’s it! Jones lived up to his word and made it look EASY!

Final result: Jones defeats Gane via first-round guillotine

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

In This Stream

UFC 285 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Jones vs. Gane

View all 48 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania