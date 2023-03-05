UFC 285 results: Alexa Grasso shocks Valentina Shevchenko with incredible rear-naked choke rally

Utterly dominant Flyweight queenpin, Valentina Shevchenko — UFC’s longest-reigning champion — once again put her 125-pound belt on the line for the eighth time, defending against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event of UFC 285, which took place tonight (Sat., March 4, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was watching, wondering how Shevchenko would respond to her uncharacteristic (but winning) most recent title defense against Taila Santos. Was it an off night, bad style match up, evidence that Santos is great?

Well, that question wasn’t exactly answered, as both women had their moments until a sudden back take produced an instant finish for Grasso.

After a feeling out process, Shevchenko landed a couple counters and a left kick to the body. Then, the two returned to trading quick low kicks. Grasso landed her first punch of the night, a right hand upstairs about two minutes into the fight. She landed again a moment later, but Shevchenko answered well.

Then, Grasso put together a three-punch combo that shook the knees of the champion! The Mexican athlete stayed patient, but it was a great moment for the challenger. Shevchenko clinched up ands cored with an elbow on the break. The champion found a few nice connections, but Grasso responded nicely with a very brief takedown and flurry of shots to close a highly competitive round.

Shevchenko adjusted quickly into the second, scoring a powerful takedown into closed guard. She applied heavy top pressure, cutting through the guard into side control. Grasso managed to avoid the crucifix, however, and she scrambled back to her feet with just over two minutes remaining in the second. Grasso was fighting from Southpaw quite a bit, so Shevchenko jabbed more. After Grasso landed a right, “Bullet” took her down a second time and close the round on top.

Both women were active on the feet early. Shevchenko’s jab was landing, but Grasso landed a right that prompted a takedown attempt. Though the clinch didn’t go anywhere, Shevchenko scored with a high kick on the break. Two minutes into the round, Shevchenko scored a powerful double leg into full guard. After some control time, the referee stood them back up, so Shevchenko took her right back down! In the ensuing scramble, Shevchenko jumped the back, but Grasso actually finished the round trying a guillotine from her back.

The champion snapped some jabs to begin the fourth. She then got in deep on a takedown, but Grasso managed to shut this one down. Grasso wasn’t landing that well in this round, however, taking more jabs at the cost of being able to defend the takedown. Surprisingly, Grasso attacked a takedown of her own along the fence. It was stuffed, and Shevchenko’s jab continued to make its presence known. Out of nowhere, Grasso sidestepped a spinning back kick and jumped the back! She immediately attacked the neck! The choke was over the jaw, but Grasso relentlessly squeezed anyway and forced her opponent to submit!

ALEXA GRASSO IS THE NEW CHAMPION! Despite all of Shevchenko’s tricks and experience, Grasso came in with a smart strategy and managed to capitalize on a small opportunity to become champion.

Final result: Grasso defeats Shevchenko via fourth-round submission — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

