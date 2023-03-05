With UFC 285 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event heavyweight title fight between a returning Jon Jones and top contender Ciryl Gane, a co-headliner featuring UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and streaking veteran Alexa Grasso, and the anticipated Octagon debut of middleweight phenom Bo Nickal, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at around 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

