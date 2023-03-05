 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 285 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell Updated
/ new

With UFC 285 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event heavyweight title fight between a returning Jon Jones and top contender Ciryl Gane, a co-headliner featuring UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and streaking veteran Alexa Grasso, and the anticipated Octagon debut of middleweight phenom Bo Nickal, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at around 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 285 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Jones vs. Gane

View all 48 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania