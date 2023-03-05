 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 285 bonuses: Bo Nickal banks $50K for impressive debut

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Jon Jones made it look easy last night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the all-time great returned from a three-year absence to choke out Ciryl Gane to win the UFC heavyweight title. The co-main event saw Alexa Grasso pull off a massive upset to submit UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (watch HERE).

In addition to the two title fights, UFC 285 produced exceptional performances from start to finish. From highlight-reel knockouts to dominant submissions, “Sin City” played host to a slew of high-octane matchups. Check them out below:

  • Tabatha Ricci pushed her women’s strawweight win streak to three with an armbar finish over veteran Jessica Penne (watch HERE)
  • Irish prospect Ian Garry proved he’s the real deal with a third-round TKO stoppage over welterweight veteran Song Kenan
  • Middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis captured his fifth-straight UFC win with a brutal second-round TKO finish over veteran Derek Brunson (see HERE)
  • Marc-Andre Barriault took care of business against middleweight wild man Julian Marquez with a bloody second-round TKO
  • College wrestling legend Bo Nickal made good on his anticipated UFC debut with a dominant first-round submission win over Jamie Pickett (highlights HERE)
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov pushed his undefeated record to 17-0 (all finishes) by stopping welterweight juggernaut Geoff Neal with a standing rear-naked choke finish

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 285 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal

Performance of the Night: Jon Jones

Performance of the Night: Alexa Grasso

Performance of the Night: Bo Nickal

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 285 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Jones vs. Gane

View all 50 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania