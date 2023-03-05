 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Alexa Grasso stuns Valentina Shevchenko with wild submission | UFC 285

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Alexa Grasso pulled off the impossible last night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Mexican contender finished reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion and pound-for-pound best, Valentina Shevchenko, with a fourth-round submission (rear-naked choke).

LIVE! Watch UFC 285 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, with one of the biggest fights in its history as No. 1-ranked Heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane, and former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, collide in a “super” fight for the vacant undisputed Heavyweight title. In UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, women’s Flyweight roost-ruler, Valentina Shevchenko — UFC’s current longest-reigning champion — defends her 125-pound title against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Shevchenko controlled the action in the early going with snapping kicks and punches, but Grasso landed a nasty punch that wobbled the champion. It was one of the only times we’ve seen Shevchenko hurt inside of the Octagon. Shevchenko went to her wrestling in the second and scored some valuable top time. Grasso was able to work her way to the feet and land some punches before “Bullet” took her back down.

Both women fired off offense to begin the third, but it was Shevchenko who scored a hard combination that backed Grasso up. Shevchenko then went back to her wrestling to gain top control again. Grasso showed better defense in the fourth, but she wasn’t able to gain an upper hand in the striking department. However, when Shevchenko tried a spinning back kick she put herself in a dangerous position and Grasso was able to grab a hold of her back. From there, she locked up the rear-naked choke finish and made the champion tap.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 285 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Jones vs. Gane

View all 48 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania