Alexa Grasso pulled off the impossible last night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Mexican contender finished reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion and pound-for-pound best, Valentina Shevchenko, with a fourth-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Shevchenko controlled the action in the early going with snapping kicks and punches, but Grasso landed a nasty punch that wobbled the champion. It was one of the only times we’ve seen Shevchenko hurt inside of the Octagon. Shevchenko went to her wrestling in the second and scored some valuable top time. Grasso was able to work her way to the feet and land some punches before “Bullet” took her back down.

Both women fired off offense to begin the third, but it was Shevchenko who scored a hard combination that backed Grasso up. Shevchenko then went back to her wrestling to gain top control again. Grasso showed better defense in the fourth, but she wasn’t able to gain an upper hand in the striking department. However, when Shevchenko tried a spinning back kick she put herself in a dangerous position and Grasso was able to grab a hold of her back. From there, she locked up the rear-naked choke finish and made the champion tap.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Her shot at greatness is HERE!@AlexaGrasso enters for her #UFC285 title challenge pic.twitter.com/fJAymcJY7f — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

All business.



The greatest flyweight we've ever seen @BulletValentina enters for another title defense at #UFC285! pic.twitter.com/95TW3FkAaG — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

ALEXA GRASSO JUST SHOCKED THE WORLD #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/h7SS3voyXs — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 5, 2023

ALEXA GRASSO HAS SUBMITTED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO!!



WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/t4HMH5vXnw — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

