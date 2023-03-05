Jon Jones became the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion last night (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the legendary fighter returned from a three-year hiatus to submit Ciryl Gane via first-round guillotine in his heavyweight debut.

Jones ate a groin shot just seven seconds into the fight and had to shake it off quickly. The former UFC champion then scored an easy takedown and threatened with a guillotine choke along the cage. Gane fought it off briefly only to have “Bones” reapply his grip and squeeze as hard as possible. The pressure on Gane’s neck was significant and the French contender was forced to tap.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Followed the game plan to a tee #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/Z4Hb52yu8s — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Stipe next!? @JonnyBones already has his sights set on his first heavyweight title defense #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/DUATmTO99u — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

