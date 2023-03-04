Three-time NCAA Division I champion Bo Nickal made short work of his first opponent in the UFC, but the win wasn’t without controversy.

After a wild jumping kick that missed its mark and left Nickal sprawled on the canvas, the amateur wrestling stand-out pressed his opponent Jamie Pickett up against the fence to work for a takedown. As the two struggled on the fence, Nickal appeared to hit Pickett with a knee to the nether-regions. Whether there was an actual low blow or not was unclear because the ref didn’t stop the fight, and we never saw a replay. All we saw was Bo’s knee go up, and Pickett’s reaction.

Immediately after the possible knee to the groin, Nickal took Pickett down. The two scrambled through positions before Nickal caught Pickett in a head and arm choke that Pickett tapped to at 2:54 of round one. It was a fast win, it was an impressive win ... but did it tell us much about how far Bo Nickal can go?

Let’s take a look at what Twitter thought of the fight and Nickal’s UFC debut.

I think @NoBickal finishes this one quick! — Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023

Bo Nickal is the most hyped UFC debutant in years and understandably so. This amount of buzz being generated for a fighter with 3 pro fights to his name is crazy though. Gonna be interesting to see how his journey develops. #UFC285 — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) March 5, 2023

Anybody outside the top 15 is light work for the three time NCAA Division 1 national champion Bo Nickal #UFC285 — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) March 5, 2023

Jamie Pickett out to "Here Comes the Hotstepper" by Ini Kamoze



Bo Nickal to "Hand of God" by Jon Bellion#UFC285 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 5, 2023

Jamie Picket is +980 but he came out to "Here Comes The Hotstepper" so I definitely put money on him lmao #UFC285 — Elon Musty (@ExhibitC137) March 5, 2023

BO NICKAL WALK OUT WITH HIS PENN STATE SIGNATURE SONG >>> #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/gMeTd44fFq — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 5, 2023

We are witnessing the debut of one of the greatest MMA prospects of ALL time!! #UFC285 #BoNickal — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 5, 2023

Did Bo get away with a nut shot? #ufc285 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) March 5, 2023

There was a missed low blow early #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/U8HRMDgE36 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 5, 2023

Low blow from Bo?? #UFC285 — Hump Day Izzy (@HumpdayIzzy) March 5, 2023

Good lord. Bo Nickal gets a takedown, swiftly transitions to an arm triangle choke. Pickett is just trying to survive but is forced to tap out. Bo Nickal has arrived. #UFC285 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 5, 2023

Bo Nickal nearly crippling himself 2 seconds into the fight trying to throw a head kick and landing on his head. There's no way you can convince me he's him #UFC285 — Shed Boy (@Callum_JN) March 5, 2023

What a fucking layup...

No questions answered#UFC285 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023

Bo just knees him in the dick and gets the takedown WTF.....#UFC285 — Preston Kesselring (@Preston_K41) March 5, 2023

Bo Nickal is all the hype!!! #UFC285 — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 5, 2023

Pickett rightfully fuming there as it looked like he took a knee to the nuts which led to the initial takedown, but ref missed it so no good complaining. Nickel up and running but that was hardly highlight reel stuff. #UFC285 — Fight Disciples (@FightDisciples) March 5, 2023

Come on ref — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023

Not sure I’m sold on the Bo hype train. He definitely got the tap but he also definitely knees Picket in the nuts #UFC285 — CHRIS “GRITZ” GRUETZEMACHER (@sodapopfuzz) March 5, 2023

That was a bad low-blow but Bo Nickal's grappling is absolutely amazing to watch.



The speed he got those hooks in was insane #UFC285 — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) March 5, 2023

Fighters spending 8 weeks grappling in training camp only to still get tapped by Bo Nickal in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/jO4R9B0TY6 — TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) March 5, 2023

Bo Nickal fans when he wins as a -2000 favorite pic.twitter.com/JtoNeSD2oJ — ape (@qpe) March 5, 2023

I wish someone held me as tight as Bo Nickal. #UFC285 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) March 5, 2023

I hope @NoBickal inspires more elite wrestlers to make the transition to MMA. No better background in the sport #UFC285 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 5, 2023

Nut shot and katagatame! Nice combination ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) March 5, 2023

If you are a ranked 185er, callout Nickal RIGHT NOW! Dude is only gonna get better. Face him now. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) March 5, 2023

