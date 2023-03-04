 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Nut shot?’ Twitter reacts to Bo Nickal’s first round submission win at UFC 285

It was a fast win for Bo Nickal, but was it a clean win? A lot of folks on Twitter think Nickal earned his first UFC takedown off an illegal knee.

Three-time NCAA Division I champion Bo Nickal made short work of his first opponent in the UFC, but the win wasn’t without controversy.

After a wild jumping kick that missed its mark and left Nickal sprawled on the canvas, the amateur wrestling stand-out pressed his opponent Jamie Pickett up against the fence to work for a takedown. As the two struggled on the fence, Nickal appeared to hit Pickett with a knee to the nether-regions. Whether there was an actual low blow or not was unclear because the ref didn’t stop the fight, and we never saw a replay. All we saw was Bo’s knee go up, and Pickett’s reaction.

Immediately after the possible knee to the groin, Nickal took Pickett down. The two scrambled through positions before Nickal caught Pickett in a head and arm choke that Pickett tapped to at 2:54 of round one. It was a fast win, it was an impressive win ... but did it tell us much about how far Bo Nickal can go?

Let’s take a look at what Twitter thought of the fight and Nickal’s UFC debut.

