Three-time NCAA Division I champion Bo Nickal made short work of his first opponent in the UFC, but the win wasn’t without controversy.
After a wild jumping kick that missed its mark and left Nickal sprawled on the canvas, the amateur wrestling stand-out pressed his opponent Jamie Pickett up against the fence to work for a takedown. As the two struggled on the fence, Nickal appeared to hit Pickett with a knee to the nether-regions. Whether there was an actual low blow or not was unclear because the ref didn’t stop the fight, and we never saw a replay. All we saw was Bo’s knee go up, and Pickett’s reaction.
Immediately after the possible knee to the groin, Nickal took Pickett down. The two scrambled through positions before Nickal caught Pickett in a head and arm choke that Pickett tapped to at 2:54 of round one. It was a fast win, it was an impressive win ... but did it tell us much about how far Bo Nickal can go?
Let’s take a look at what Twitter thought of the fight and Nickal’s UFC debut.
I think @NoBickal finishes this one quick!— Funky (@Benaskren) March 5, 2023
Bo Nickal is the most hyped UFC debutant in years and understandably so. This amount of buzz being generated for a fighter with 3 pro fights to his name is crazy though. Gonna be interesting to see how his journey develops. #UFC285— Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) March 5, 2023
Anybody outside the top 15 is light work for the three time NCAA Division 1 national champion Bo Nickal #UFC285— Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) March 5, 2023
Jamie Pickett out to "Here Comes the Hotstepper" by Ini Kamoze— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 5, 2023
Bo Nickal to "Hand of God" by Jon Bellion#UFC285
Jamie Picket is +980 but he came out to "Here Comes The Hotstepper" so I definitely put money on him lmao #UFC285— Elon Musty (@ExhibitC137) March 5, 2023
BO NICKAL WALK OUT WITH HIS PENN STATE SIGNATURE SONG >>> #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/gMeTd44fFq— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 5, 2023
We are witnessing the debut of one of the greatest MMA prospects of ALL time!! #UFC285 #BoNickal— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) March 5, 2023
Did Bo get away with a nut shot? #ufc285— Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) March 5, 2023
There was a missed low blow early #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/U8HRMDgE36— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 5, 2023
Low blow from Bo?? #UFC285— Hump Day Izzy (@HumpdayIzzy) March 5, 2023
Good lord. Bo Nickal gets a takedown, swiftly transitions to an arm triangle choke. Pickett is just trying to survive but is forced to tap out. Bo Nickal has arrived. #UFC285— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 5, 2023
Bo Nickal nearly crippling himself 2 seconds into the fight trying to throw a head kick and landing on his head. There's no way you can convince me he's him #UFC285— Shed Boy (@Callum_JN) March 5, 2023
What a fucking layup...— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 5, 2023
No questions answered#UFC285
Bo just knees him in the dick and gets the takedown WTF.....#UFC285— Preston Kesselring (@Preston_K41) March 5, 2023
Bo Nickal is all the hype!!! #UFC285— The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 5, 2023
Pickett rightfully fuming there as it looked like he took a knee to the nuts which led to the initial takedown, but ref missed it so no good complaining. Nickel up and running but that was hardly highlight reel stuff. #UFC285— Fight Disciples (@FightDisciples) March 5, 2023
Come on ref— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 5, 2023
Not sure I’m sold on the Bo hype train. He definitely got the tap but he also definitely knees Picket in the nuts #UFC285— CHRIS “GRITZ” GRUETZEMACHER (@sodapopfuzz) March 5, 2023
That was a bad low-blow but Bo Nickal's grappling is absolutely amazing to watch.— Weasle (@ThaWeasle) March 5, 2023
The speed he got those hooks in was insane #UFC285
Fighters spending 8 weeks grappling in training camp only to still get tapped by Bo Nickal in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/jO4R9B0TY6— TevTalksMMA (@TevTalksMMA) March 5, 2023
Bo Nickal fans when he wins as a -2000 favorite pic.twitter.com/JtoNeSD2oJ— ape (@qpe) March 5, 2023
I wish someone held me as tight as Bo Nickal. #UFC285— MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) March 5, 2023
I hope @NoBickal inspires more elite wrestlers to make the transition to MMA. No better background in the sport #UFC285— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 5, 2023
Nut shot and katagatame! Nice combination ♂️ ♂️ ♂️— Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) March 5, 2023
If you are a ranked 185er, callout Nickal RIGHT NOW! Dude is only gonna get better. Face him now.— E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) March 5, 2023
To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
