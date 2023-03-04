 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 285 results: Bo Nickal lives up to hype, steamrolls and submits Jamie Pickett in debut

*** HIGHLIGHTS! Watch Nickal Submit Pickett Here! ***

By Thomas Myers and Andrew Richardson
/ new

The most anticipated Octagon debut in a long while kicked off UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card tonight (Sat., March 4, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Bo Nickal — a dominant national championship-winning wrestling standout from Penn State University — locked horns with Jamie Pickett in a 185-pound showdown.

Let’s not get this twisted — this was a showcase opportunity for Nickal, a Contender Series graduate who smoked both his opponents in less than two minutes combined. Pickett, meanwhile, has won just two of his six trips to the Octagon — not exactly being set up for success in this match as a massive underdog.

But, the fight doesn’t take place on paper — Pickett was set up to get his career back on track with a huge upset win. Unfortunately for him, though, Nickal once again lived up to the hype, finishing “Nightwolf” via first round arm-triangle choke.

LIVE! Watch UFC 285 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION SUPER FIGHT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, with one of the biggest fights in its history as No. 1-ranked Heavyweight contender, Ciryl Gane, and former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, collide in a “super” fight for the vacant undisputed Heavyweight title. In UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, women’s Flyweight roost-ruler, Valentina Shevchenko — UFC’s current longest-reigning champion — defends her 125-pound title against Mexico’s Alexa Grasso.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Right off the bat, Nickal whiffed on an opening high kick but used the ensuing chaos to clinch up. Moments later, Nickal snapped his opponent down with a front head lock, briefly threatening an anaconda choke. When that wasn’t happening, he jumped the back quickly and attacked the rear naked choke. As Pickett turned away from that strangle, Nickal transitioned one last time to the arm triangle.

Nickal tried to adjust the choke, but he showed a bit of inexperience in the process, getting a bit too high while squeezing. Still, he was able to eventually force the finish, securing the tapout after about a minute of continuous squeeze. As a result of the win, Nickal remains undefeated as a pro, and he walks away from his UFC debut remaining the sport’s biggest blue chip prospect.

Final result: Nickal defeats Pickett via first-round submission — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

Remember: MMAmania.com is delivering LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 285’s entire five-fight PPV main card RIGHT HERE. To check out the latest and greatest UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

In This Stream

UFC 285 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Jones vs. Gane

View all 40 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania