UFC 285 results: Bo Nickal lives up to hype, steamrolls and submits Jamie Pickett in debut

The most anticipated Octagon debut in a long while kicked off UFC 285’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card tonight (Sat., March 4, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Bo Nickal — a dominant national championship-winning wrestling standout from Penn State University — locked horns with Jamie Pickett in a 185-pound showdown.

Let’s not get this twisted — this was a showcase opportunity for Nickal, a Contender Series graduate who smoked both his opponents in less than two minutes combined. Pickett, meanwhile, has won just two of his six trips to the Octagon — not exactly being set up for success in this match as a massive underdog.

But, the fight doesn’t take place on paper — Pickett was set up to get his career back on track with a huge upset win. Unfortunately for him, though, Nickal once again lived up to the hype, finishing “Nightwolf” via first round arm-triangle choke.

Right off the bat, Nickal whiffed on an opening high kick but used the ensuing chaos to clinch up. Moments later, Nickal snapped his opponent down with a front head lock, briefly threatening an anaconda choke. When that wasn’t happening, he jumped the back quickly and attacked the rear naked choke. As Pickett turned away from that strangle, Nickal transitioned one last time to the arm triangle.

Nickal tried to adjust the choke, but he showed a bit of inexperience in the process, getting a bit too high while squeezing. Still, he was able to eventually force the finish, securing the tapout after about a minute of continuous squeeze. As a result of the win, Nickal remains undefeated as a pro, and he walks away from his UFC debut remaining the sport’s biggest blue chip prospect.

Final result: Nickal defeats Pickett via first-round submission — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

