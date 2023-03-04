 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Shavkat Rakhmonov chokes Geoff Neal unconscious in wild brawl | UFC 285

By Dan Hiergesell
Shavkat Rakhmonov proved as good as advertised earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the undefeated welterweight contender stopped battle-tested veteran Geoff Neal with a third-round submission (standing rear-naked choke).

This was one of the best 170-pound fights you’ll see all year. Rakhmonov came in with a lot of hype for this fight, but Neal proved he’s as tough as they come in the welterweight division. Neal even tested Rakhmonov with hard counters that wobbled “Nomad” for the first time in his career. Rakhmonov recovered, though, and landed stiff punches in the third round to put Neal on the ropes. The undefeated contender moved in for the kill and locked up an impressive standing rear-naked choke finish that put Neal to sleep.

Rakhmonov, 28, is now 17-0 in his professional career with all wins coming by way of knockout or submission. This was his biggest test to date and the Uzbekistan fighter passed with flying colors. Look for Rakhmonov to get a shot at the welterweight top 5 his next time out. He even called out Colby Covington in his post-fight interview.

