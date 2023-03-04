 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Bo Nickal easily submits Jamie Pickett in Octagon debut | UFC 285

By Dan Hiergesell
Bo Nickal was dominant as expected earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the college wrestling legend sliced through Jamie Pickett to win his Octagon debut via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Nickal wasted no time getting inside and pinning Pickett along the cage. Pickett defended well for the first 10 seconds or so before Nickal secured his first official UFC takedown (although there did seem to be an apparent low blow by Nickal before the attempt). From there, Nickal worked hard for an arm-triangle choke and started to squeeze the life out of Pickett, who impressively defended for a while. He eventually tapped.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Nickal, 27, did what he was supposed to do in a favorable UFC debut to push his undefeated MMA record to 4-0. The middleweight sensation is a scary matchup for just about anybody at 185 pounds right now, but UFC will likely take its time with Nickal as he gains more pro experience.

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.

