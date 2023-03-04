Dricus du Plessis kept his winning ways going earlier tonight (Sat., Mar. 4, 2023) at UFC 285 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the streaking middleweight contender stopped veteran Derek Brunson with a second-round TKO (corner stoppage).

This was a wild fight that probably should have happened on UFC 285’s PPV main card. Both middleweights landed heavy shots in the early going with Brunson mixing in some wrestling. Du Plessis proved to be game and hung in tough to force a dog fight. Brunson started to tire in the second round and it allowed the South African fighter to absolutely unload with heavy shots. Brunson tried to smile it off, but once he hit the canvas du Plessis landed brutal ground-and-pound to force the corner stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Du Plessis forces Brunson's corner to throw the towel at the end of the round. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/PKoRBuLpaU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

Du Plessis, 29, is now 5-0 under the UFC banner with four memorable finishes along the way. The middleweight contender usually has to get into an all-out war to win his fights, but he always comes out on top. Du Plessis is now on the cusp of potential title contention and could have a top 5 ranking alongside his name beginning next week.

For complete UFC 285 results and highlights click HERE.